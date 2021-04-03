Easter Scavenger Hunt in Our Kaka’ako Saturday and Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s an Easter scavenger hunt in Kakaako this weekend where families will search for a secret phrase on Auahi, Keawe and Cooke streets.

The grand prize is a dinner for four.

You’ll collect stamps along the way which can be redeemed for free treats at The Barn at Salt at our Kakaako.

The scavenger hunt runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and sunday.

Kids can also take pictures with the Easter bunny at The Barn at 327 Keawe Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.