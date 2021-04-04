Easter miracle: Mother and child rescued off of Pokai Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to a mother and her young child who were found in distress after being pushed out to sea off of Pokai Bay.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Lifeguards reportedly saw the two out in the open ocean despite going off-duty 15 minutes prior to the incident.

According to EMS, the mother and child were pushed out to sea on their inflatable stand up paddle boards.

The lifeguards grabbed their rescue boards and managed to bring the two to shore safely.