HONOLULU (KHON2) — Easter Sunday is approaching and locals do not need to put all their eggs in one basket if they are looking for something to do.

KHON2 spoke to organizers of upcoming events and has tips for those who are looking for an “egg-cellent” Easter.

Easter often comes with brunch or dinner, but cooking is not for everyone and those who want to avoid the cleanup might want to pick up a meal from Leeward Community College.

“Our goal is 150 meals, so the students have been working non-stop, they’re getting a little tired,” said LCC chef instructor Abi Langlas. “In and out, one exit just around the parking lot, pickup and go!”

Pickup for LCC’s Culinary Arts fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8. The $325 meal serves five to six and $100 of that is tax deductible.

For those wanting to eat brunch and see a performance, Blue Note Hawaii will host the Harlem Gospel Choir on Saturday and Sunday, April 9.

“So, it’s gospel, but a little bit of jazz and blues mixed in, it’s just a super, super fun show and really high energy,” said Blue Note Hawaii marketing vice president Martha Seroogy. “You do have to have a ticket, it’s $45 per person for the show, not including food, food is ala carte.”

Peterson’s Upland Farm said they will be there for folks who want to dye eggs. A flat of peewee whites costs $6 and peewee browns are $6.50. Their manager said dying brown eggs is all the rage.

“You just leave it in the dye about, you know, longer, maybe twice as long and it becomes like a jewel tone color compared to the white egg,” said Sharon Peterson Sharpe.

The Better Business Bureau said to buy eggs in bulk and share them with neighbors to keep costs down.

“You can get the eggs, do them at your home, cook ’em, and then start to do that dyeing. It kind of helps share some of the costs, but it really enriches the whole experience,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager.

There will also be egg hunts and magic shows at Sea Life Park on Saturday and Sunday and an all-you-can-eat Easter buffet.

“You’ll also get a complimentary photo with the shaka bunny and it’s early admission to the park from 8 to 10 a.m. and you can stay all day and enjoy all of our springtime festivities that we have going on,” said Sea Life Park marketing director Aaron Yanagi.