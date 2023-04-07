HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you are looking for some family-friendly Easter festivities this holiday weekend, you may not want to look any further than right here at Windward Mall.

Storybook Entertainment has put on not just an Easter Garden where we are situated in right now, but they are also putting on an Easter show coming tomorrow, Saturday, April 8, just in time for Easter festivities which are then to follow on Sunday.

But, to find out more on what is happening here at the mall, we are here with the Owner of Storybook Entertainment, Casey.

Beautiful set-up here and some nice festivities taking place.

What is going on right now here at the Garden?

“So, the Easter Garden has several things,” said Casey Fortuno, Owner of Storybook Entertainment.

“It has a bunny transformation station where the kids get to become a bunny or a chick with ears. You get to meet Mr. Cluckers back there and take a digital picture with him; and, we, of course, already have the Easter bunny on the other side so you can do both the bunny pictures and the experience, or you can just chose one or the other,” she added.

And, in between or before and after, at least for tomorrow on Saturday, April 9, you have the main show taking place in the center court here at Windward Mall.

What is that all about?

“So, if you follow Storybook at all, you kind of know our brand,” said Fortuno.

“Me and Miss Camille are going to be up there singing, dancing, playing games with the kids. It’s very interactive and its free, so it rights in the center court. We are going to be here at 11 a.m. as well as 4 p.m. tomorrow.”

What you guys do is not just for this holiday or holidays throughout the year, but you’re really all year around.

Tell us a little bit about Storybook Entertainment and what you’re all about?

“Storybook has been around for about 10 years,” said Fortuno.

“We have two sides of the business. On this side, we go to people’s houses. We do birthday parties, we send characters, face paintings, balloons, glitter tattoos, photo booths, all kinds of things. And as a year and a half ago, we opened a store here in windward mall where we do magical makeovers,” said Fortuno.

Fortuno went on to explain further.

So, you can come any day of the week by appointment, and we will make your little one into a fairy, a princess, a mermaid, a unicorn, ninjas, pirates, anything that you would want to be really. So, the kids get to dress up, they get their face painted and they get to take pictures and meet the characters that work up in the shop.” added Fortuno.

So, we have one princess getting transformed.

What is your name?

“Auriella.”

Auriella?

And what are your turning into today?

“A bunny.”

What do you love about Easter and what do you love about bunnies for you to become one yourself?

“I like bunnies because they are really fluffy and adorable,” said Auriella.

Do you go Easter egg hunting every year?

“Yes, I do it with my family.”

Do you guys have plans this year, this Sunday?

“Yes, we are going to go on an easter egg hunt and decorate eggs.”

Well, you look very beautiful and I’m sure you are going to turn out to be a perfect bunny.

Thank you for your time, Auriella.

Once again, this is the Storybook Entertainment’s Easter Garden and their show taking place right here at Windward Mall tomorrow, Saturday.

The Easter bunny pictures, the makeup and transformations will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening.

The Easter show has two times, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.