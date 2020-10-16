Eastbound lane along Renton Road to close for 48 hours

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 48-hour road closure will take place along Renton Road from Friday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) says Koga Engineering & Construction will be installing Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) Pavement along Renton Road. Concrete is expected to be poured at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 17. DFM adds that the road closure along the eastbound lane of Renton Road, which will run from Kapolei Parkway to Tenney Street, will need to be closed throughout the process to allow the concrete to properly cure.

The West Bound lanes along Renton Road will be open with contraflow.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while crews are working.

Please contact the Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632 for further questions.

