HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several hundred journalists from across the globe will be in Honolulu for the 2022 East West Center International Media Conference June 27 to 30.

The purpose of the East West Center International Media conference is for journalists from the U.S., Asia and the Pacific to network, develop professionally, and talk about issues in the industry.

This year’s theme is Connecting in a Zero-Trust World, and it is open to the public.

The keynote speaker for the opening day of the conference on Tuesday, June 28 is Nobel Peace Laureate and press freedom champion Maria Ressa from the Philippines.



Ressa is the CEO and Founder of Rappler, an online news organization. She was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

The conference which is usually held in an Asian country.

The 2018 conference was held in Singapore.

The 2016 conference was held in India.

The 2104 conference was held in Okinawa.

Organizers said this year journalists from about 30 countries will attend.

For more information about the conference visit the East West Center website.