East Honolulu residents can test new stormwater runoff app

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii-based, climate technology company has created the “Follow the Drop” app to raise awareness among east Honolulu residents of their stormwater runoff footprint and inform them of opportunities to reduce it.

3Rwater created the app and is partnering with Mālama Maunalua in the endeavor. The app collects data on how much stormwater is being generated on a property and provides types of stormwater capture solutions.

Mālama Maunalua staff will canvass neighborhoods near Maunalua Bay starting in early July to survey residents on the ease and effectiveness of the app. East Honolulu residents will have access to the app through a pilot program, according to 3Rwater.

“This pilot program aligns with what’s happening with current stormwater assessments on the city and county level. By testing the app with the community we can learn its effectiveness to help empower residents to address stormwater runoff, build resiliency, and consider green infrastructure practices like installing rain gardens and rainwater catchment. Collectively private properties produce the bulk of the stormwater runoff in urban Honolulu and if each one of us did our part we could help reduce flooding and pollution while building water security across our islands.” Lauren Roth Venu, 3Rwater founder

“Our partnership with 3Rwater is a natural fit because as stewards for Maunalua Bay, we have a vested interest in stormwater runoff and how it affects the health of the Bay,” said Doug Harper, executive director for Mālama Maunalua.

East Honolulu residents can make an appointment for a free stormwater assessment of their property and testing of the app. Contact info@malamamaunalua.org for visitation times and scheduling or click here to learn more.