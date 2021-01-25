East Honolulu residents call Monday flood similar to 2018

EAST HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rain tormented East Honolulu residents with a sustained strong downpour from around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon until well past 5 p.m.

Flooding down driveways caused the westbound lanes of Kalaniana’ole to be reduced to one lane, making for heavy traffic as both directions of the highway slowed to a crawl.

As the rain subsided, many residents were quick to assess the damage, which had moved some rocks and mud into driveways. The downpour reminded some residents of the 2018 flood, which was one of the most substantial in the area’s history.

“I never thought I would see something like that again but seeing this today, we were just like ‘oh gosh, it’s just like last time,'” said East Honolulu resident Taylor Sakoda.

The driveway adjacent to her home was one of the ones that flooded, causing a massive pool on Kalaniana’ole, despite a drainage grate at the base of the driveway.

“Today was just so bad, if not worse,” Sakoda said. “It was raining for such a long time, but it was just crazy. In 2018, it came and it went so fast but it rained steadily for over an hour.”

Light drizzle continued into the evening, but the rapids of the Wailupe Stream, which had flooded in 2018, remained mostly in-check through the downpour of the afternoon.