East Hawaii police officers recognized for heroism and dedication

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Hawaii Island officers were honored by the East Hawaii Aloha Exchange Club during a recent ceremony at the Hilo Police Station for their heroic work in the line of duty.

Among the honorees was Detective Morimoto who was presented with a certificate and recognized as Officer of the Month for May 2020 for his work on a death case. Initially classified as an apparent suicide, the case was re-classified as a homicide as a result of Morimoto’s investigative efforts. The case has since been routed to the prosecutor for grand jury action, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Another honoree was South Hilo patrol officer Joshua Willing who risked his life during a dangerous rescue when two children were found stranded in the Wailuku River during a flash flood. South Hilo Patrol Officer Sheldon Adviento and new officer Keanu Lumwon were also recognized for successfully apprehending a dangerous suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Retired South Hilo patrol officer Jo Aoki was also honored at the ceremony. He was named officer of the month by East Hawaii Aloha Exchange Club in March of 2020.