Earthquake strikes submerged volcano south of Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A magnitude-4.9 earthquake struck a submerged volcano south of Hawaii’s Big Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the temblor hit at 1:32 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The submerged volcano was long been called Loihi, but has since been renamed Kamaʻehuakanaloa. Ka Wai Ola, the newspaper of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, reported that Hawaii Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously in July to change the name.