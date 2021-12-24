Earthquake strikes submerged volcano south of Hawaii

Loihi has since been renamed Kamaʻehuakanaloa. (Courtesy: UH SOEST)

HONOLULU (AP) — A magnitude-4.9 earthquake struck a submerged volcano south of Hawaii’s Big Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the temblor hit at 1:32 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

The submerged volcano was long been called Loihi, but has since been renamed Kamaʻehuakanaloa. Ka Wai Ola, the newspaper of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, reported that Hawaii Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously in July to change the name.

December 31 2021 11:47 pm