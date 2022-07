HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.

The HVO said the earthquake had no impact on Kilauea volcanoes or Mauna Loa.

HVO added that the earthquake is a part of the seismic swarm beneath Pahala.

Aftershocks could happen in the next days and weeks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.