HONOLULU (KHON2) — For one night only, the legendary R&B band, Earth, Wind & Fire, along with special guest, Jonathan Roy, will be at the Blaisdell, Saturday, Dec. 10.

Earth, Wind & Fire first performed in Honolulu in 1975 and continued to provide sold-out shows to the Aloha State throughout the aughts. With over 100 million albums sold and multiple Grammys and American Music Awards, they continue to inspire and evoke emotions that drive their legions of fans. Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Ralph Johnson, said, “It’s always a treat for us [to perform in Hawai’i] … For us, this is just the cherry on top.”

This year, Canadian pop singer and songwriter, Jonathan Roy, joins the band onstage. According to his official bio, Roy is known as an artist with lots of versatility who breaks the barriers and defies genres. His extraordinary world-wide fame comes from his success on digital media platforms.

Known for their uplifting music, Earth, Wind & Fire promises to bring love to their fans in Hawai’i. Online presale tickets begin 10 a.m. HST on Saturday, Oct. 22, and ticket sales on the Mainland the following Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.