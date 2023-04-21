HONOLULU (KHON2) — April 22 is Earth Day — a day to recognize our beautiful planet and raise awareness about the importance of protecting our natural resources.

Rafael Bergstrom, executive director of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi, said Earth Day just reminds him of their mission to inspire communities to care for coastlines.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

This weekend Sustainable Coastlines is celebrating in a big way

“We’re actually starting by partnering with Waimanalo, Kanikapila, Gabby Pahinui festival and we’re actually rolling that into a huge clean-up on Sunday, April 23, right here on Waimanalo Beach Park,” Bergstrom exlained.

Their goal: to get at least 2,000 people to the event, making it the largest clean-up event in state history

“Our record for an earth day clean up was 1550, people so we’re trying to break that record,” Bergstrom said. “Cause ultimately while we love cleaning up the beach the real mission starts what we do after we leave the beach clean up.”

And that’s really about educating the public and focusing on cutting down on waste and single-use plastics.

With that in mind, Sunday’s clean-up is a zero-waste event, so everyone is encouraged to bring their own water bottles, bowls and utensils.

Bergstrom said they’ll have sifters for people to use along the beach for the cleanup. There will also be booths, lots of food and live music all day long.

“Bring everybody’s family. Bring your friends,” said Bergstrom. “Really just come for an enjoyable day on the beach that we can all share community together.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Log on here to pre-register for the event.