Early registration for Hawaii residents opens for Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Marathon is planning to host the popular race in December 2021.

Organizers hope it will be similar to pre-pandemic days.

The Honolulu Marathon is a huge event that draws thousands of people to Oahu. While the pandemic canceled the marathon in 2020, there is hope in 2021.

“We’re very excited to get the ball rolling and hopefully will lead to a great event for the people of Hawaii in December,” said Dr. James Barahal, President and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon.

Dr. Barahal said it is hard to predict what the 2021 marathon will look like, but pointed to the science that says outdoor activities are safe.

“Which leads me to believe that we have an opportunity if things continue to move in this direction, that the marathon that we see in December will not look dramatically different than what we’ve seen in the past. But again, I’m not the final word on that, and I think we just have to see how things play out over the next few months,” said Dr. Barahal.

He does expect 2021s event to be a lot smaller as runners from Japan usually play a significant role.

“We had 15,000 participants from Japan in 2019 in the last physical event. So we’re not going to have anywhere near those number of participants, so it will look different from that regard,” said Dr. Barahal.

People KHON2 spoke to welcomed the news of the Marathon’s return.

“It’s been such a hard and trying time for us last year with all of the events canceled. It was really bad,” said Darin Hashimoto of Runners Route.

“I think they said last year you could do it virtually but I didn’t want to do it,” said Kelly Oshiro of Kaneohe.

The City told KHON2 they look forward to safely welcoming back the Honolulu Marathon but it is probably premature to talk about any specific guidance or restrictions.

Click here to register for the 2021 Honolulu Marathon.