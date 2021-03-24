Early-morning shooting on Kinau St leaves a man in serious condition

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man hospitalized in serious condition on Wednesday, Mar. 24.

According to police, the incident happened on the Kinau off-ramp at about 1:45 Wednesday morning. 

Details of the shooting have not been released, but EMS says they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left buttock area. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

