HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early-morning moped crash in Waimanalo has left one person dead.

Honolulu police was called to the scene by emergency medical services at around 3:30 a.m.

According HPD, a moped driver was driving west on Waikupanaha Street.

They believe he hit or drifted off of the road barriers.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

portion of waikupanaha street is closed

the medical examiner at the scene.