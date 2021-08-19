Early morning fire prompts road closure along 6th Avenue as firefighters battle blaze

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 1,250-foot home went up in flames on the Big Island Thursday morning, prompting a quick response from the Hawaii Fire Department.

Big Island firefighters responded to calls of a structure fire along 6th Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.

A roadblock was set up in the area due to a downed power line and drivers were detoured to Kaloli Drive as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Upon arrival, first responders found a single story home fully involved in the fire. Firefighters determined that structural collapse was imminent and initiated a defensive strategy to protect nearby homes.

The home was found to be vacant at the time and no other structures were threatened.

The fire was brought under control by 3:33 a.m. and fully extinguished by 7:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Police Department is investigating.

