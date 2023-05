HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire closed lanes of Kamehameha Highway and closed access to Waiau Center Friday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the incident was reported around 4 a.m.

The two-alarm fire occurred in an insurance office in the center.

Access to the center was restricted as HFD battled the fire.

The fire investigator was expected at the scene to investigate the cause.