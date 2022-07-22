H Mart Pearl City had their grand opening on July 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Ray Anne Galzote)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — America’s largest Asian supermarket chain, H Mart, opened their Pearl City location at 850 Kamehameha Hwy. on Friday, July 22.

Workers were greeted with long lines of eager customers that wrapped around the building. They celebrated their grand opening with two giveaway events.

New smart card members and current members with a valid email address will get a free thermos mug and 3-ply disposable face mask, according to the announcement. These items are available while supplies last and may change based on inventory.

There will also be a free gift giveaway that includes a melamine tray, rubber gloves or a plastic double basket with purchases over $30.

Purchase over $30 – eligible for 1 free gift

Purchase over $60 – eligible for 2 free gift

Purchase over $90 – eligible for 3 free gift

There’s a maximum three free gifts per customer, which are available while supplies last.

And if you’re looking for a job, H Mart Pearl City is hiring!

The company is hiring in all departments including meat, seafood, grocery, produce, cashiers, carts, cleaning and administration.

To apply, send a resume to west.hr@hmart.com. You may also call 657-210-1202 (English) or 562-318-3455 Ext. 2013 (Korean). Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

H Mart started as a single store in Woodside, New York, in 1982. It has since expanded into nearly 100 stores across America.