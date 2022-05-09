HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui county will have a recycling event from June 2 to June 4 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will be at the Hana Recycling Center.

Residents may drop off large appliances, a limit of five tires, auto batteries, propane tanks and scrap metals. No electronics will be accepted.

According to the County of Maui, appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters.

The county said if the recycling center reaches its daily capacity, the event will close for the day and open again the next morning.

For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling at (808) 351-3504 or the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at (808) 270-6102.