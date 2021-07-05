E.K. Fernandez sets up rides for Aloha Freedom Festival at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A summer favorite is returning next week. We’re talking about the carnival at Aloha Stadium.

This year it’s called the Aloha Freedom Festival.

It’s the first carnival back for E.K. Fernandez in over a year and a half.

The event organizer says their staff is very excited about opening again.

Crews are busy, setting up all of the classic E.K. Fernandez rides at Aloha Stadium.

You can see all of the big rides getting assembled for opening day next week.

“They will be doing a few Thursdays,” said Aloha Stadium spokesperson Sam Spain. “Otherwise, it’s Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thursday and Friday will be 6 p.m. openings. Then Saturday and Sunday we are actually opening it earlier at 12 p.m.”

E.K. Fernandez is also hiring staff to work the Aloha Freedom Festival.

You must be 18 and older to apply.

The carnival kicks off Friday, July 16 and runs for three weekends until Aug 1.

JULY 16-17-18

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 12 noon

Sunday: 12 noon

JULY 22-23-24-25

Thursday: 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 12 noon

Sunday: 12 noon

JULY 29-30-31-AUGUST 1

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 12 noon

Sunday: 12 noon

Closing is normally between 11 p.m. and midnight; however, management reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to close early.

ADMISSION PRICES:

FUN PASS INFORMATION

A Fun Pass is required for admission, rides, games, food & beverages, novelties, and some attractions. You may purchase and reload Fun Passes at the card units at the entrance to the Fair and at the Fun Passes trailers located throughout the fairgrounds.

ALL COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED

GENERAL ADMISSION

If you want to come to the Fair to enjoy the entertainment but not ride the rides, play games, or buy food & beverages or novelties, you may purchase an admission-only ticket for cash at the white ticket booth at the entrance to the Fair.

Below are the admission prices shown in credits if using a Fun Pass or in dollars if buying an admission-only ticket.

ADMISSION

Chidren under 40″ tall FREE at all times

People who want to attend the Festival but not purchase a Fun Pass may purchase an admission-only ticket for $5.

Noon – 6:00pm:

30 Fun Pass Credits (equivalent to $3)

6:00pm – closing

50 Fun Pass Credits (equivalent to $5)

Most rides 30 credits each (Excludes Techno Power, Speed, Black Out, and Balloon Race)

More information coming soon. Visit www.ekfernandez.com for details.

PARKING

Main Salt Lake Gate 1 & Halawa Gate 4

Thursdays & Fridays – 5:00pm

*Saturday & Sunday – 3:00pm

parking fee: $9.00 per car / $32.00 per bus or limousine

*Saturday’s & Sunday’s before 3:00pm parking fee: $1 per person, 11 years and under free