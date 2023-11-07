HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department received a t 911 call on Monday, Nov. 6. The call came in around 3:48 p.m. and led HPD personnel to Kapahulu Avenue in the Waikīkī area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, it was a collision between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle that led to a secondary collision.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It was reported by HPD, that a 59-year-old male bicyclist who was operating an e-Bike and was traveling eastbound on Kapahulu Avenue.

While traveling, he crossed over the solid double yellow line that put him into the path of a 64-year-old male motorist who was operating a truck. The 64-year-old male motorist was traveling westbound in the left lane of Kapahulu Avenue when he was struck by the e-Bike driver.

Police said that due to the collision, the 59-year-old male bicyclist was ejected off the e-bike into the path a third motorist, a 67-year-old female motorist.

The 67-year-old female motorist was traveling westbound in the right lane of Kapahulu Avenue. She was then struck again in a secondary collision.

Police reported that the 59-year-old male bicyclist was in taken to a local area hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, said police.

Neither the 64-year-old male motorist nor the 67-year-old female motorist sustained any injuries in this collision event. However, both motorists remained on the scene after the collision.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Nov. 4, HPD reported that a that a motorist, who has yet to be identified by police, was traveling eastbound in the left lane on Farrington Highway.

This driver collided with an 18-year-old adult male pedestrian, a 20-year-old adult male pedestrian and a 19-year-old adult male pedestrian who were fighting in the roadway.

The impact of the collision caused the 18-year-old male to collide into an unoccupied vehicle that was parked to the right of the roadway. The motorist kept driving in the hit-and-run incident.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The collision left the 18-year-old adult male pedestrian was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition. The 20-year-old adult male pedestrian was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition, and the 9-year-old adult male pedestrian was in good condition and drove himself home.