MAUI (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply is renewing calls for water conservation on the west side of the island.

Officials say that the ongoing dry, hot conditions are reducing the amount of water entering treatment facilities in Lahaina and Mahinahina.

That reduced the production of water at the Mahinahina plant by 50 percent. At the Lahaina plant, production is down 25 percent.

The conservation is needed until weather conditions improve.