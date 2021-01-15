DWS issues conservation notice for Kalapana water system

KALAPANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply (DWS) issued a water conservation request for Kalapana and Puna in Hawaii Island on Friday, Jan. 15, and is asking residents and businesses to reduce their water use by 25% until further notice.

The DWS is currently hauling drinking water to meet customers’ water needs due to equipment malfunctions. Tips for conserving water include:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving and brushing teeth.

Reduce shower times.

Use water-saving devices whenever possible.

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.

All Kalapana-area agricultural customers are asked to limit dust-control and irrigation water use to non-peak sunlight hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Updates and additional tips for conserving water can be found here.