DWS issues conservation notice for Kalapana water system

KALAPANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply (DWS) issued a water conservation request for Kalapana and Puna in Hawaii Island on Friday, Jan. 15, and is asking residents and businesses to reduce their water use by 25% until further notice.
The DWS is currently hauling drinking water to meet customers’ water needs due to equipment malfunctions. Tips for conserving water include:
- Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.
- Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
- Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving and brushing teeth.
- Reduce shower times.
- Use water-saving devices whenever possible.
- Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.
All Kalapana-area agricultural customers are asked to limit dust-control and irrigation water use to non-peak sunlight hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Updates and additional tips for conserving water can be found here.