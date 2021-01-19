DWS cancels conservation notice for Kalapana water system

KALAPUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply (DWS) on Tuesday, Jan. 19, canceled the water conservation request that was issued for Kalapana and Puna in Hawaii Island on Friday, Jan. 15.

Residents and businesses that were asked to reduced their water use by 25% may now return to normal use, according to the DWS.

The DWS thanks affected customers for their efforts during the conservation period and reminds the public that safe drinking water is a resource that should be used efficiently and wisely.

Visit the DWS website to learn more about water conservation.