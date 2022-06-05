HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” will be at the XFL Hawai’i Showcase on June 25, according to the XFL Board website.

The showcase will be at McKinley High School.

The XFL announced it will host a series of player showcases across the United States in June and July.

In partnership with American National Combines these showcases give prospective football players a chance to exhibit their skills in front of XFL coaches and personal directors.

Players will be evaluated based on performance for inclusion in the XFL Draft player pool for the upcoming 2023 season.

“It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL — including my home state of Hawai’i,” said Dwayne Johnson, owner.