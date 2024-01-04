HONOLULU (KHON2) — In recent weeks, local police have reported former couples who were involved in murder-suicides.

The couples were reportedly estranged, and the women had filed temporary restraining orders.

So, we ask ourselves Is there anything else victims can do or where can they go for help?

Joining KHON2 on Thursday, Jan. 4 with more are Monique Ibarra who is CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center and Angelina Mercado who is Executive Director of the HawaiʻI State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.