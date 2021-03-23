Dunkin’ hosts couple’s wedding in Kapolei

Dunkin’, Kapolei, Hawaii, Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Lauren Baxter)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Bride Lauren Baxter says her now-husband Ethan Preble knew she was obsessed with Dunkin when they started dating.

So they would go there every time they hung out.

They got engaged at the Kapolei Dunkin.

After Baxter posted it on Tik Tok, the company reached out.

For the couple’s wedding Dunkin’ provided catering, gifts and sweet treats including donuts featuring a photo of the newlyweds, custom Dunkin’ mugs, and a Dunkin’-themed wedding cake.

Dunkin’, Kapolei, Hawaii, Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Lauren Baxter)

Baxter and Preble tied the knot March 13.

