HONOLULU (KHON2) — Duke’s OceanFest returns to Waikiki Aug. 20 to Aug. 28 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OceanFest honors Duke Paoa Kahanamoku’s birthday which is on Aug. 24. He was a surfer and also an Ambassador of Aloha. Kahanamoku won six Olympic medals, including three gold medals in swimming.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

All competitions and events are being staged at Kūhiō Beach, Queen’s Surf in Waikīkī, fronting Duke Kahanamoku’s statue, unless noted otherwise. The schedule is subject to change. Please visit the OceanFest’s website for updated information.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Red Bull Party Wave

Competing teams surf in themed costumes, perform a skit on the beach, and paddle out together to collectively catch some waves. Teams can apply to compete in Red Bull Party Wave at www.redbull.com/partywave.

Sunday, Aug. 21

No surfing events scheduled

The Duke’s OceanFest Merchandise Tent is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

AccesSurf Adaptive Surfing Exhibition

Adaptive surfers from throughout the islands showcase a variety of surfing styles. These surfers are mentors to all people with disabilities as they create a sea of possibilities through the healing power of the ocean.

Pacifico Longboard Classic: Day 1

In memory of legendary waterman who have recently passed including Greg Noll, Joe Quigg, Ben Aipa, and Derek Ho.

Duke’s OceanFest Opening Ceremony from 5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Competitors and fans are treated to an opening ceremony with Hawaiian music, traditional hula and decorating the Duke Kahanamoku statue with fresh flower lei at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Pacifico Longboard Classic: Day 2

Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs SurFUR ComPETition

This Dog/Pet Surfing Competition has over 20 surfing animals joining their humans in the waves at Baby Queens on paddleboards and surfboards. All surfing animals and ages are welcome to compete. Past participants have included a pig, cat and duck “surfurs,” as well as dogs of all sizes, chihuahuas to Mastiffs.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Duke’s Day 2022- Virtually celebrating Duke Kahanamoku’s Birthday

For those who are unable to attend Duke’s OceanFest in person this year, you can make your own personal tribute to Duke and share it with the hashtag #DukesOceanFest on social media.

Duke Paoa Kahanamoku Sunrise Birthday Lei Draping at 7:00 a.m.

The 132nd anniversary of Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday is honored with a special morning ceremony, featuring the decorating of his statue with beautiful fresh flower lei at the Duke Kahanamoku Statue.

Pacifico Longboard Classic: Day 3

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Legends Surfing Invitational: Day 1

During the first day of this special pro-style surf competition, sponsored teams of amateur surfers are matched with the sport’s legends/

Head High Wines World of Foil Team Challenge: Day 1

Duke’s OceanFest and Head High Wines have the “Head High Foil Challenge.” It is a new sport quickly gaining in popularity. Hydrofoiling is a blend of physics and surfing. This will be at Queen’s Beach.

Beyond the Sport – Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf

Panel and Documentary Screening at the Hawai’i Theatre – 6:00 p.m.

As one of the original members of the Duke Surf Team, this documentary captures Joey Cabell’s story as a legendary championship surfer who helped revolutionize the sport in the 1960s in Hawai’i, while becoming the ultimate renaissance man as a world-class sailor, skier, and entrepreneur in launching the famous Chart House restaurant brand.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Legends Surfing Invitational: Day 2

Head High Wines World of Foil Team Challenge: Final Rounds: Day 2

Witness some of the best foilers in the world battle it out to be this year’s Head High Champion.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Presents Waikīkī Nights featuring “WATERMAN” at 6:30 p.m.

Duke’s OceanFest, with the support of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, is proud to present the highly acclaimed and award-winning documentary “WATERMAN” as its feature film of the 2022 Waikiki Nights. “WATERMAN” focuses on the life and achievements of Duke Kahanamoku.

Friday, Aug. 26

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Legends Surfing Invitational: Final Round: Day 3

Saturday, Aug. 27

Central Pacific Bank Menehune Surf Fest

This special pro-style surf competition begins with the intent to help encourage surfing among Hawai’i’s youths and introduce them to the Legacy of Duke Kahanamoku and his spirit of aloha. For many, this will be their first experience in the competitive surfing world.

Central Pacific Bank Top Amateur Juniors Invitational: Day 1

The top 14- to 16-year-old juniors will compete for the first time in the Duke’s OceanFest showcasing the best junior surfers from Hawaii and the Mainland.

Matson Keiki Kōkua Surf Jam

Keiki between the ages of 3 and 10 are introduced to the world of surfing and the vibe of a professional style surf event. This is an assisted surfing event at Baby Queens.

Duke’s Waikīkī Ocean Mile Swim

This popular open-ocean race along the Waikīkī shoreline attracts hundreds of swimmers. The race starts and finishes in front of Duke’s Waikīkī restaurant.

Na Koa Wounded Warrior Canoe Regatta

This canoe regatta showcases a series of exciting races manned by the brave Wounded Warriors of America’s Armed Forces, along with family members and retired service members at Fort DeRussy Beach.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Beach Volleyball Challenge: Day 1

Teams square off in a beach volleyball competition at the Kapi’olani-Queen’s Sand Volleyball Courts.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Central Pacific Bank Menehune Surf Fest: Day 2

This special pro-style surf competition begins with the intent to help encourage surfing among Hawai’i’s youths and introduce them to the Legacy of Duke Kahanamoku and his spirit of aloha. For many, this will be their first experience in the competitive surfing world.

Central Pacific Bank Top Amateur Junior Invitational: Day 2

The top 14 to 16-year-old juniors will compete for the first time in the Duke’s OceanFest showcasing the best junior surfers from Hawaii and the Mainland.

Duke’s Waikīkī Blue Water Paddleboard/SUP Race

In the 1960s and 1970s, this competition was a tradition for paddleboarders racing to the Diamond Head Buoy and back to the Outrigger Canoe Club. Paddleboarders will race from Kaimana Beach to the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Presented by Duke’s Waikīkī.

Surfboard Water Polo

Six-person teams will play water polo on surfboards, the same way Duke Kahanamoku, his brothers and fellow beach boys did in Waikīkī at the Kapahulu Breakwall.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Beach Volleyball Challenge: Day 2

Teams square off in a beach volleyball competition at Kapi’olani-Queen’s Sand Volleyball Courts.