Duke Kahanamoku documentary ‘Waterman’ makes world premiere at Hawaii International Film Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 41st annual Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Friday with a big premiere.

“Waterman” is a movie about the legendary Duke Kahanamoku produced by Sidewinder Films.

The documentary, which is narrated by Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa, follows Kahanamoku’s journey and legacy as the father of modern-day surfing, Olympian, and trailblazer.

The world premiere of “Waterman” takes place on Friday with a sold-out showing at the Bishop Museum.

There are encore screenings on the neighbor islands. If you’re interested, tickets for those are still available.

“Many people not from Hawaii they see the Duke statue in Waikiki and what not,” said artistic director for Hawaii International Film Festival Anderson Le. “Even for me growing up in Hawaii I know of Duke, Duke Kahanamoku. This film really showed how much of a game changer he was. How much of an icon. How much of an innovator, a pioneer. How much of a human speciman, an athlete, but also just really embodying the aloha spirit.”

The film includes interviews with the surfing community including surfing Olympian Clarissa Moore.

“Waterman” will be released next year.

The Hawaii International Film Festival runs from Nov. 4 to 14 on Oahu, and Nov. 18 to 21 on the neighbor islands.

For more information on the other films to check out, go to hiff.org