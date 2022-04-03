HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a successful opening weekend, the documentary on the life and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku is expanding to audiences beyond the shores of Hawaii.

The film “Waterman” will be shown in theaters in Utah, Idaho and Arizona starting Friday. On April 15 it will begin showings in Southern California.

“’Waterman’ and Duke’s creed of aloha are exactly what people need right now,” said David Ulich, “Waterman” producer. “The film’s opening weekend success is testament to how much Duke is revered and what he can still teach us today.”

In Hawaii, the film continues to show at consolidated theaters.

“Waterman” dives into the five-time Olympic medalist’s journey as a swimmer, trailblazer and father of modern-day surfing.