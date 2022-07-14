HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services announced on Thursday that nearly 100 recently issued HOLO cards have a manufacturer defect.

According to DTS, these cards will not allow a bus passenger to get on board TheBus, cannot be registered online and will be unusable after Friday, July 15.

Bus passengers that recently bought a HOLO card can check to see if they have a defective card by simply registering it at www.holocard.net or by calling (808) 768-4656.

If a card cannot be registered online, DTS said it may be one of the defective cards. HOLO customer service can assist with obtaining a replacement card for the HOLO cardholder, according to DTS.

DTS said the HOLO card functions as the main fare payment for TheBus and will be the primary payment for the rail.

