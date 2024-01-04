HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Dry January” has become an annual movement. It is a time when people can choose to abstain from alcohol during the month of January.

The campaign began in the United Kingdom, but it has gained immense popularity throughout the world in recent years.

The reason for the development of this concept has been meant to encourage people to rethink their relationship with alcohol, take a break from alcohol consumption and become aware of their drinking habits.

The campaign touts several health benefits associated with participating in Dry January.

So, KHON2.com decided to explore the parameters and benefits of celebrating Dry January.

Improvements in physical health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified several key impacts that regular alcohol consumption impacts:

High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive problems.

Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum.

Weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick.

Learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance.

Mental health problems, including depression and anxiety.

Social problems, including family problems, job-related problems and unemployment.

Alcohol use disorders or alcohol dependence.

Hence abstaining from alcohol consumption for an extended period of time has the potential to lead to better liver function, lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of alcohol-related diseases.

Weight loss

According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), alcohol came into ancient cultures a means of integrating more carbohydrates into diets.

However, in our modern times, we tend to have more sedentary lifestyles compared to our ancestors.

Alcoholic beverages are often high in calories; so, cutting them out has the potential to lead to weight loss.

Better sleep

If you’re having trouble sleeping and you’re consuming alcohol, then there could be a correlation.

“Alcohol acts as a sedative that interacts with several neurotransmitter systems important in the regulation of sleep,” according to research from the NLM. “Acute administration of large amounts of alcohol prior to sleep leads to decreased sleep onset latency and changes in sleep architecture early in the night, when blood alcohol levels are high, with subsequent disrupted, poor-quality sleep later in the night.”

While alcohol may seem to help people fall asleep faster, it is a source of disruption in sleep cycles. This has the potential to lead to less quality rest. Avoiding alcohol can improve sleep patterns.

Increased energy levels

“Alcohol’s sedative quality can rob you of energy in another way,” according to research from Harvard Health. “Drinking wine, beer, or hard liquor during the day can make you feel drowsy or lethargic. If you didn’t sleep well the night before, even one drink can make you drowsy, especially if you drink during one of your usual low-energy times.”

With better sleep and no alcohol-induced fatigue, many people report feeling more energetic and alert.

Mental health benefits

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has developed a guide on how alcohol consumption impacts mental health:

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) frequently occurs with other mental health disorders, and vice versa. Primary care providers and other clinicians are well positioned to identify these conditions, make informed clinical decisions, and refer patients to specialists, thereby improving treatment outcomes.

A timeline of symptoms and behaviors is a key tool for differential diagnosis. In order to guide treatment, it is helpful to learn, if possible, whether psychiatric symptoms are present or absent during periods of abstinence to differentiate whether they are alcohol-induced or separate, primary conditions.

The severity of both the AUD and the co-occurring mental health disorder determines the appropriate level of care. Patients with less severe AUD and mental health conditions may be able to receive treatment in primary care, whereas those with more severe conditions may need care from a mental health or addiction specialist or both.

The likelihood of recovery from both conditions is higher if both the AUD and the co-occurring mental health disorder are treated. Medications for AUD and for mild to moderate depressive and anxiety disorders can be started in a primary care setting.

Reducing alcohol intake can have positive effects on mental health, including decreased anxiety and a lower risk of depression.

Improved immune system

NLM has linked regular consumption of alcohol to weakened the immune systems.

“The gastrointestinal (GI) system is typically the first point of contact for alcohol as it passes through the body and is where alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream,” according to research from NLM. “One of the most significant immediate effects of alcohol is that it affects the structure and integrity of the GI tract. For example, alcohol alters the numbers and relative abundances of microbes in the gut microbiome.”

Hence, a break from alcohol can help strengthen your gut biome which in turn has the potential of boosting your immune system.

Skin health

Alcohol can dehydrate the body and skin, so abstaining can lead to improvements in skin appearance.

“Clear associations were found between skin-and volume-related facial aging … and heavy alcohol consumption,” according to research from NLM. “We herein provide dermatologists with empirical data to support recommendations to their patients on lifestyle modification—namely, that never smoking and not exceeding moderate alcohol consumption can help to delay the onset of the appearance of facial aging.”

Another benefit of participating in Dry January is the ability to reassess your drinking habits. This can lead to making healthier choices year-round.

However, for those who heavily consume alcohol or who are dependent upon alcohol, it is advised to consult a healthcare professional before abruptly stopping alcohol.