Drug trial delayed again for ex-Hawaii prosecutor’s brother

HONOLULU (AP) — The pandemic is postponing a drug-dealing trial against the physician brother of a former Hawaii prosecutor imprisoned in a corruption case that also took down her ex-police chief husband.

Attorneys are postponing Dr. Rudolph Puana’s trial from December to March.

Prosecutors say Puana prescribed oxycodone to his friends so that they could sell the pills.

Puana’s sister, Katherine Kealoha, plead guilty to using her position as a prosecutor to protect her brother from a drug investigation.

A jury found her and her husband guilty of conspiracy in a separate case alleging they framed a relative to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.