Drought conditions in Makakilo forcing cows to search for green grass in neighbors yards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of the cattle at Camp Palehua in Makakilo said he is gathering “loose” cows almost daily. The animals appear to be in search of green pastures, and at times, the cows end up in neighbors’ properties.

The Rocker G Livestock owner Bud Gibson said they are doing what they can to keep the cattle well nourished. They are bringing tons of extra feed to prevent the cows from wandering into surrounding neighborhoods.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We don’t have the grass we need and and when they get into this area, their closest place for water is the residents, their sprinkler systems at the park,” Gibson said.

Hugh Blum is a rancher who has been helping Gibson gather the stray cattle. Blum drove up to Camp Palehua on Tuesday with more than two tons of feed.

“We’ve done this several times throughout the drought,” Blum said. “It’s all just supplemental feed, and as you can see, the drought has affected our pasture and it’s very desolate and dry.”

The dry land on the property is the biggest reason why the cows are wandering out into residential areas in attempts to find greener grass.

“Putting in long hours, early mornings, late nights hauling cows out of here,” Blum said, “and trying to fix fences as well as they have been busting through.”

Farmers and ranchers across the state are experiencing the effects from the drought. Parts of Maui are under extreme drought. The Maui County Farmers Bureau Executive Director Warren Watanabe said farmers are having trouble keeping deer out of their crops and water.

“The other issue that food crop farmers face is that with food safety regulations, whereever there’s deer droppings, you cannot harvest that crop,” said Watanabe.

Meanwhile, more than 220 cows have been relocated to greener areas of the island.

Gibson said they pray for rain, but for now, the best thing neighbors could do is not water their yards for a little over a week to stop attracting cattle.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

“We’re just trying to get this result so that we don’t have this,” Gibson said. “We don’t want these cattle out anymore that they want them out for us.”