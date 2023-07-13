HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drought conditions are back, and it’s expected to get worse in the coming months, fueling wildfire concerns.

Brown mountains, cracked dry land. Hawaii is once again experiencing drought conditions.

As portions of each of the Hawaiian islands are impacted, Maui is being hit the hardest.

The entire island is feeling it to some extent with south and west Maui already in severe drought.

According to Mike Walker of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife State Protection Forester Mike Walker the Department of Land and Natural Resources, this is just the beginning.

In a statement Walker said, “Forecasters continue to predict things will get worse before they get better, with an expectation that more severe drought conditions will plague larger areas of the state into late summer, early fall, and even through next winter.”

Tamara Paltin, Maui County Council Member-West Maui said, “it’s getting more and more frequent, these kind of droughts that we’re having.”

Maui County Council member Tamara Paltin, who represents West Maui said her biggest concern is wildfires.

“We have had a few brush fires already, that have cut off the west side from the rest of Maui.”

That disrupts lives, hurts businesses and is detrimental to everyone’s wellbeing.

“Because you never really can tell how big of fire can grow and who it will affect,” Paltin said.

When the ground is dry and the leaves and foliage are brown and brittle, they create a fire hazard, but fires don’t start by dry brush alone.

Almost all of them are accidentally started by people.

Here are things to avoid when it’s windy or grass and brush is dry:

fireworks

heat from vehicle exhaust that can ignite dry grass

sparks from machinery like weed whackers, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles

unattended campfires or barbecues

“Basically, you know, be extra aware on super windy days,” Paltin said. “Because it’s harder on those days for the firefighters to come in quick and knock it down.”

The other major concern: Water.

“What we’re asking people to do is is to be water wise, and to only use the water that they really need for essential purposes,” Stufflebean explained.

He said they are asking people to voluntarily conserve water for now, especially in West Maui.

“If people will just cooperate and do the best they can in terms of being waterwise then we have a really good chance of making it through the season.”