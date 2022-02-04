Driving tips to help you avoid getting in a traffic accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an uptick in fatal accidents on the Big Island for the start of the new year.

According to Mayor Mitch Roth, they are urging Hawai’i County residents to employ safe driving practices on their local roadways.

For instance not speeding and driving the speed limit can reduce your chance of getting in an accident.

Making sure your child is in a car seat appropriate for their age and fit just right is also very important.

Another helpful tip is leaving your phone on the passenger seat next to you, that way you are not tempted to look at it if you receive a text or notification.

Roth reports, this year there has been more fatal collisions than last year.

This month there has been four fatal collisions, resulting in six fatalities, compared to three fatal collisions and three fatalities last year in 2021.

That is an increase of 33.3% for fatal collisions, which is why he is urging the public to slow down, don’t drive distracted and be more aware of your surroundings.

SafeMotorist released helpful tips and tricks motorists should keep in mind while behind the wheel.

They first highlight the deadly fall-out that can happen when drivers exhibit road rage.

66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving.

37% of aggressive driving incidents involve a firearm.

Males under the age of 19 are the most likely to exhibit road rage.

Half of drivers who are on the receiving end of an aggressive behavior, such as horn honking, a rude gesture, or tailgating admit to responding with aggressive behavior themselves.

Over a seven year period, 218 murders and 12,610 injuries were attributed to road rage.

They also showcase times during the day when accidents may occur.

3:00–6:00 pm

6:00–9:00 pm

9:00–Midnight

Noon–3:00 pm

Midnight–3:00 am

On Oahu, there has been four fatal accidents thus far, the first one taking place Jan. 14 and the last one taking place Jan. 29.

According to the Honolulu Police Department excessive speed is a contributing factor in more than half of Oahu’s traffic fatalities every year.

For more driver safety tips from the Honolulu Police Department click here.