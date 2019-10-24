Driving on Halawa Heights Road, expect delays

Utility work on Hālawa Heights Road that was cancelled earlier this month due to weather has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., as Hawaiian Electric crews begin replacing distribution conductors on existing poles. The work will require a contraflow lane on Hālawa Heights Road between Puʻumakani Street and Aliʻipoe Drive.

The new conductors are designed with protective insulation that will reduce outages caused by tree branches coming into contact with energized power lines and improve reliability in the area.

Safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers ahead of the work site. Barricades will mark no parking zones. Also, special duty police and flagmen will be onsite for traffic control. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work area.