HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been two back-to-back weekends with multiple deaths on Oahu roadways. Officials are calling on everyone to drive safely as we approach the time of year when more crashes are likely to happen.

There were three traffic deaths on Saturday and two more on the previous Sunday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu Police Department said a motorcyclist was speeding on Farrington Highway when he struck a vehicle that was making a U-turn on Sunday. Saturday’s fatalities were three separate incidents, two of them were motorcyclists.

Officials said things will likely get worse.

“You have graduations that are right around the corner and graduations are notoriously high in drinking events in the state of Hawaii,” said Hankins. “Right after that, you have Memorial Day and it begins what we call the hundred deadliest days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day.”

Hankins pointed out that majority of the fatalities on the road are caused by speeding and drunk driving. And those hundred days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are when more people are on the road.

He said speeding fines should be increased to get people to think twice about it.

“If you can’t afford the fine don’t do the crime, don’t speed, don’t drink and drive, don’t put yourself in the situation where you have to pay for something that you can’t afford,” said Hankins.

HPD said we’ve reached 19 traffic fatalities on Oahu this year compared to 16 at this time last year. And that speeding contributed to 12 of them.

“We want to remember that these motorists were someone’s loved ones. So with that, we are committed to try to prevent this from happening to other people’s loved ones,” said Maj. Stason Tanaka of HPD Traffic Division.

The state has installed red light cameras at problem intersections.

The Department of Transportation said the one on Kapiolani Boulevard by Kamakee Street, where 16-year-old Sara Yara was killed by a hit-and-run driver, does not seem to be discouraging drivers from breaking the law. Twenty-five warnings were sent out the first week, 60 the second week.

“Obey the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, no distracted driving, really focus on the task at hand to be a safe, as you can watch out for yourself and for the others that are out there too,” said Jai Cunningham, DOT spokesman.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The state will start issuing fines on April 22. Raised crosswalks were also installed at the same intersection.