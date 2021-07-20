Driver’s license and State ID extension expires Aug. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your driver’s license or state ID has expired or is about to, you may want to consider taking a trip to the DMV.

The COVID-19 emergency extension for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits and state IDs expires on Aug. 6. After that, Hawaii residents could face penalties for having expired documents.

DMVs across the state are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins. Some locations are also offering extended hours to address the backlog of renewals.

And if your ID isn’t expired, consider getting that golden star. Real ID enforcement begins on May 3, 2023.