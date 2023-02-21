HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Oahu drivers aren’t happy with the state’s No Right Turn on Red rules at certain intersections. A viewer reached out to KHON2 expressing that the restrictions are causing a traffic nightmare. But the state said the new rules are working, so don’t expect them to go away.

The State Department of Transportation has installed No Right Turn On Red signs on intersections along Ala Moana Boulevard from Waikiki to Kakaako. The state said it was done at intersections with a higher than average number of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Some drivers have commented there has to be a better way.

“Not being able to make those turns or worry about getting a ticket if you do try to chance them, it’s definitely something that is an inconvenience these days,” said Mike McChrystal, a Kaimuki resident.

“Sometimes causes a little backlog, trying to get out of my building because there’s cars waiting on the road to make a right,” said Asad Ghiasuddin, a Kakaako resident.

Drivers have said the intersection on Hobron Lane gets really jammed during rush hour. They’re also not happy that westbound drivers can’t make a right turn into Kamakee Street.

“You can’t even turn on that anymore. It’s just mind-boggling that that decision was even made honestly,” said McChrystal.

A DOT spokesman sent us statistics on the number of crashes that occurred five years before and since the changes were made. On Hobron Lane, there were 22 crashes before and zero since the rule change. On Kalakaua Ave. there were 22 before and one crash since. Ena Road went from 14 to zero, Kamakee Street from 13 to zero.

In light of the recent crashes around Oahu including the death of 16-year-old Sara Yara, who police said was killed in a hit and run, some drivers are saying safety always outweighs the traffic delays.

“Safety is the number one thing, right? And if it’s an inconvenience for a little bit, then so be it,” said Adam Nishigaya, a Nuuanu resident.

“It is a bit of a hassle, a bit of a nuisance for the drivers in a rush, but if I’m stuck in traffic, I’d rather be here,” said Andrew Kepoo, who lives in Chinatown.

“I’m a pediatrician so I care about children’s health and safety, so I think in the big scheme of things, if people have thought about it for safety, I’m all for it,” said Ghiasuddin.

Drivers have asked if there’s a way to adjust the traffic lights to ease the congestion during rush hour. A HDOT spokesman declined to comment.