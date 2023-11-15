HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Honolulu Police Department received a 911 call at around 1:40 a.m.

The call led HPD personnel to the Kahaluu area.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a fatal motor vehicle collision took the life of a 20-year-old driver.

HPD reported that in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old male motorist was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway. They said that the driver was moving at a high rate of speed.

While speeding, HPD said that the 20-year-old male motorist crossed over into the southbound lane of the highway which led him to collide with a wooden utility pole and street sign on the shoulder of the roadway.

After hitting the pole and sign, the 20-year-old male motorist continued traveling northbound in the southbound lane, according to police. This led to a collision with another wooden utility pole on the shoulder of the roadway, added HPD personnel.

HPD reported that the 20-year-old driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the multiple collisions. They said that they are investigating the incident.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call at around 1:57 a.m. When EMS personnel arrived, they said they found a single car in a pole. EMS said they pronounced the 20-year-old driver dead at the scene.

HPD reported that this incident makes Oʻahu’s 51st traffic related fatality for 2023.

Oahu’s 50th traffic fatality took place on Nov. 13. In this incident, HPD reported that a female pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was walking westbound on North School Street when she attempted to cross Alaneo Street.

The was struck by a 51-year-old male motorist who was traveling eastbound on North School Street. when he was making a left turn onto Alaneo Street.

HPD said the unidentified female pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

