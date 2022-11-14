The scene of a vehicle collision on the H-1 Freeway in the Kapolei area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Bryce Ah Sam)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash last week has died from his injuries.

The man, who has not yet been identified by officials, was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV Wednesday, Nov. 9 when police said he lost control and collided with the center median, just before the Kunia Road off-ramp.

According to police, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said that the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the death. This incident is still under investigation.