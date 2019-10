HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS treated and transported a female driver of a vehicle that went off the the Likelike Highway and down an embankment 50 feet.

The incident occurred Kaneohe bound in an area where there are no guardrails around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old driver is currently in serious condition.

