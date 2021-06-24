Driver seriously injured after crashing into Pearl City house

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 69-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she crashed into a Pearl City house along Noelani Street on Thursday, June 24, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said.

EMS officials said the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. Thursday at 98-845 Noelani St.

Sign up to get News 2 You delivered to your inbox. Stay informed with the KHON2 newsletter.

Medical personnel said the woman suffered several serious injuries. The injuries were not considered as life-threatening, according to EMS.

EMS said the woman was apparently driving the vehicle when she lost control and hit a wall and fence before driving through a ditch and then crashing into the house.