Driver seriously injured after crashing into Pearl City house

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 69-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she crashed into a Pearl City house along Noelani Street on Thursday, June 24, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said.

EMS officials said the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. Thursday at 98-845 Noelani St.

Sign up to get News 2 You delivered to your inbox. Stay informed with the KHON2 newsletter.

Medical personnel said the woman suffered several serious injuries. The injuries were not considered as life-threatening, according to EMS.

EMS said the woman was apparently driving the vehicle when she lost control and hit a wall and fence before driving through a ditch and then crashing into the house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories