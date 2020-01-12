Driver runs into man while man was lying down in the Ala Moana area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was an accident involving a pedestrian that was lying down in the roadway.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, January 12. 2020.

This occurred at Kona Street Prior to Piikoi Street in the Ala Moana area.

A Ford F150 driven by a 31-year-old male was parked when he placed his vehicle in drive and struck the pedestrian who was lying down in front of his vehicle.

The male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.

Speed and alcohol were not factors for the driver of the F150.

This investigation is on-going.