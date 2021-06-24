Driver saved by Good Samaritans, Big Island officers after car plunges into Wailoa Boat Harbor

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hilo Patrol officers dove into the waters of Wailoa Boat Harbor following reports of a single-vehicle crash that left a car submerged in harbor waters with an unconscious driver still inside.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:24 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find several bystanders frantically attempting to help the man. The bystanders managed to secure a rope from the pier onto the car just before it dropped completely into the water in efforts to slow the vehicle from sinking.

Officers quickly entered the water and, with the help of Hawaii Fire Department personnel, were able to pull the unresponsive driver out through an open window.

The driver, a man from Hilo, was unresponsive when officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel managed to pull him out. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center for treatment where he later regained consciousness and was deemed to be uninjured.

The driver was, however, arrested on suspicion of Driving while under the Influence, driving without a valid license and other related traffic offenses in connection to the crash. He has been released pending further investigation.

The vehicle was recovered from the water and towed.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is asked to contact Officer Joshua Gouveia or Officer Sybastian Keltner at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.