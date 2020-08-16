Driver killed in Wednesday’s H-3 car crash identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Mililani man was identified to be the victim in a fatal car accident that happened on H-3 Freeway on Wednesday, August 12.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Banks, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials with the Honolulu Police Department said that Banks was driving a Subaru Outback going eastbound on the H-3 in the Kaneohe area when he veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail. This happened just after 6 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that this is the 34th traffic fatality in 2020. At the same time in 2019, there was 38.

