Driver killed in Puna crash on the Big Island

File – Big Island fire crews and police responded to a structure fire at an abandoned Hilo residence shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man died over the weekend after crashing his car into a utility pole.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Hawaii Island police say it happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision.

Investigators believe the man was speeding on Makuu Drive when he crossed over the center line and crashed into a pole at the 2nd Avenue intersection.

The man was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped and landed upside down.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.