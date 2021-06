HONOLULU (KHON2) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning on Oahu.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Near the intersection of Wilder Avenue and MetCalf Street.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

HFD says there was one person in each vehicle. One driver got out on their own and did not need medical attention.

HFD said the other driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition by EMS.